Chris Martenson–The Untold Oil Story Video

in 2017 new oil discoveries hit an all time low. Prices are up over $60 the barrel and they could go a lot higher. Chris believes that there’s just not enough in the pipeline to satisfy world demand. Same with many other things that society demands. There are limits to our ability to produce in many areas. Challenges are ahead and if there’s another crash, all bets are off.



