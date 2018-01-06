Art Cashin Discusses Fastest 1000 Point Move in Dow History from King World News

KWN has released an interview with James Turk discussing the gold and silver rally and what to expect next, but first a must read from a legend in the business…

This Is Going To Be A Very Interesting 2018

January 5 ( King World News ) – Here is a portion of today’s note from legend Art Cashin: Fastest Thousand Point Run Ever Ends In Close Above 25,000 – A variety of market pundits made much of the fact that this was the fastest 1000 point move in Dow history. Most forgot to note that this 1000 points is the smallest “percentage” move in Dow history.

For the Dow to go from 1000 to 2000 was a 100% move. That takes a lot of huffing and puffing. But to go from 24000 to 25000 is only a 4.2% move. The fastest ever – yes – but keep it in perspective.

At any rate, the caps were out and the bows were taken – most notably in Washington. To those of us with a mildly superstitious nature that’s a bit of baiting or tempting fate. As you recall from your fifth grade study of the Greek tragedies, its often the kind of hubris that comes home to haunt the hero. For the sake of both the President and the country, let’s hope that’s an incorrect observation.

At any rate, the extended Santa Claus Rally has been both stunning and global. Index after index has moved to either record or multi-year highs.

The New Year rally stretches not just across borders but across sectors with buyers leaving a very broad swath.

Traders will look to the payroll data. If its super strong, will it turn the rally into a melt-up?

One Friend Quotes Another On The Potential Market Course – In his Thursday note, my dear friend, Jeff Saut, the resident genius of Raymond James reviewed a January/February pattern for the S&P. Here’s a bit of what he wrote:

Sharing is caring!