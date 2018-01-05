Wall Street On Parade Responds to New Publisher at New York Times By Pam Martens and Russ Martens – Wall Street on Parade

On Monday, 37-year old Arthur Gregg (A.G.) Sulzberger took the helm as the new Publisher of the New York Times, succeeding his father, Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr., whose tenure in the post lasted for the past quarter of a century.

A.G. has previously held positions at the Times as metro reporter, national correspondent, associate editor for strategy and deputy publisher. He marked the occasion of becoming the fifth generation of his family to assume the mantle of Publisher by invoking his great-great grandfather, Adolph Ochs, who promised readers he would “give the news impartially, without fear or favor, regardless of party, sect, or interests involved.” A.G. then added his own 900-word promise for “independent, courageous, trustworthy journalism” on his watch.

In one particularly poignant passage from the missive, A.G. writes:

“The Times will hold itself to the highest standards of independence, rigor and fairness — because we believe trust is the most precious asset we have. The Times will do all of this without fear or favor — because we believe truth should be pursued wherever it leads.”

Wall Street On Parade has a unique basis on which to test the sincerity of A.G.’s promise for “truth.” For the past five years Wall Street On Parade has requested that management at the New York Times correct the extraordinary, non-factual reporting it has published on the relationship that the repeal of the Glass-Steagall Act had on the epic Wall Street collapse of 2008, which resulted in the most devastating economic crisis since the Great Depression.

The New York Times has good reason to be defensive about the Glass-Steagall Act repeal in 1999. It was one of the major cheerleaders for the repeal.

The 1933 Glass-Steagall Act was passed by Congress at the height of the Wall Street collapse that began with the 1929 stock market crash, the insolvency and closure of thousands of banks, followed by the Great Depression. The legislation tackled two equally critical tasks. It created Federally-insured deposits at commercial banks to restore the public’s confidence in the U.S. banking system and it barred commercial banks that were holding those insured deposits from being part of a Wall Street investment bank or securities underwriting operation because of the potential for high risk speculative trading and losses to render the taxpayer-supported bank insolvent.

The Glass-Steagall legislation protected the U.S. banking system for 66 years until its repeal under the Bill Clinton administration in 1999 at the behest of Wall Street and its legions of lobbyists. It took only nine years after its repeal for the U.S. financial system to crash, requiring the largest public bailout in U.S. history.

In 1988 a Times editorial read: “Few economic historians now find the logic behind Glass-Steagall persuasive.” Another in 1990 ridiculed the idea that “banks and stocks were a dangerous mixture,” writing that separating commercial banking from Wall Street trading firms “makes little sense now.”

Sharing is caring!