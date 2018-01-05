Venezuela Currency Worthless, Forced To Pay For Medicine With Gold (Video)
The job numbers are in and they are not good, jobs are down, remember these are the manipulated numbers. Retail the big loser this time around, not surprising because retailers have been closing stores. The labor participation rate is now down to 62.7%.Credit Suisse is reporting more retail stores closing down this year. Venezuela is now forced to using gold for medical supplies.