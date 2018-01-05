Survival Kit Paracord – How Much To Include Or Take With You? by Ken Jorgustin – Modern Survival Blog

TDC Note – The greatest tools to include in your preps is a sound mind, body and spirit. A fantastic working knowledge of your area and having an escape route planned, posted and small BOB to get you through the first week will put you, literally, miles ahead of the herd.

Paracord is a popular item for an emergency survival kit. There are lots of practical uses for cordage and it’s pretty much mandatory to have a length thereof in a preparedness kit.

The question is:

“How much?”

“How long?”

“What length of paracord should I have in my survival kit?”

Each time that I put together a kit or go through an existing kit, I ask myself the same question! So, what’ the answer??

You do have at least ‘some’ cordage right?

USES FOR PARACORD FROM A SURVIVAL KIT

Before we can figure out how much paracord, or whatever cordage that you choose to include, we need to apply some logic as to what we might use it for.

Note: Paracord (cordage) is one of The 5 C’s Of Survivability

What might be the most likely uses, given the nature (purpose) of your specific survival kit?

Stringing up a Tarp

Tarp Tie Down

Tent and Pole support, building shelters

Clothes Line

Tow Line

Braiding for even more combined strength

Wrap handles for walking sticks

Equipment Guy-lines

Pack Strap, Fasten, lash and secure gear to backpack

Garden Lines

Shelter Making

Suspend a hammock

Replace broken shoelaces, boot laces

Fire Bow

Lanyard

Hang sunglasses around your neck

Knife Handle Wrap

Hang a water container (with spigot) from a tree branch

Lifeline – it will support the weight of a human

Livestock leads and dog leashes

Bowstring

Sling

Suspend a field communications antenna in a tree

Bundle wood together to haul back to camp

Inner strands: sewing, fishing, trapping-snares, dental floss, emergency stitches (boil first)

