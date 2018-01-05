Survival Kit Paracord – How Much To Include Or Take With You?
TDC Note – The greatest tools to include in your preps is a sound mind, body and spirit. A fantastic working knowledge of your area and having an escape route planned, posted and small BOB to get you through the first week will put you, literally, miles ahead of the herd.
Paracord is a popular item for an emergency survival kit. There are lots of practical uses for cordage and it’s pretty much mandatory to have a length thereof in a preparedness kit.
The question is:
“How much?”
“How long?”
“What length of paracord should I have in my survival kit?”
Each time that I put together a kit or go through an existing kit, I ask myself the same question! So, what’ the answer??
You do have at least ‘some’ cordage right?
USES FOR PARACORD FROM A SURVIVAL KIT
Before we can figure out how much paracord, or whatever cordage that you choose to include, we need to apply some logic as to what we might use it for.
Note: Paracord (cordage) is one of The 5 C’s Of Survivability
What might be the most likely uses, given the nature (purpose) of your specific survival kit?
Stringing up a Tarp
Tarp Tie Down
Tent and Pole support, building shelters
Clothes Line
Tow Line
Braiding for even more combined strength
Wrap handles for walking sticks
Equipment Guy-lines
Pack Strap, Fasten, lash and secure gear to backpack
Garden Lines
Shelter Making
Suspend a hammock
Replace broken shoelaces, boot laces
Fire Bow
Lanyard
Hang sunglasses around your neck
Knife Handle Wrap
Hang a water container (with spigot) from a tree branch
Lifeline – it will support the weight of a human
Livestock leads and dog leashes
Bowstring
Sling
Suspend a field communications antenna in a tree
Bundle wood together to haul back to camp
Inner strands: sewing, fishing, trapping-snares, dental floss, emergency stitches (boil first)