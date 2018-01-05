Sunday Is My 48th Birthday, And This Is What I Would Like To See Happen… by Michael Snyder – End of the American Dream

On January 7th, I will be 48 years old. Each passing year seems to go by faster than the previous one, and I am still trying to figure out what happened to 2017. No matter how hard we may try, we cannot stop the inexorable march of time, but we can choose what we are going to do with the time that we have been given. Somebody once told me that life is like a coin – you can spend it any way that you want, but you can only spend it once. In 2018, I am determined to spend my time on things that really matter.

Throughout my life, I have never really had huge birthday celebrations. Even when I was a very young child, everyone is kind of “celebrated out” by the time early January rolls around. If you have a birthday that comes very early in the year, then you probably know what I am talking about. I never had the elaborate birthday parties that other children did, but that was okay.

This year, there will probably be more attention on my birthday than usual because I am running for Congress. But what I want is not a fancy cake or some expensive presents. Rather, what I would really like to see happen is for hundreds more of you to get involved in our campaign for Congress. We are trying to take our country back, and the only way that is going to happen is if we all work together. You can find our volunteer page right here, and we need people all over the country to get involved. We need more people to help us distribute literature, to help us spread the word on social media, and to contribute financially to the campaign.

President Trump’s victory in November 2016 provided us with a once in a generation opportunity to reclaim our government. But if pro-Trump candidates are soundly defeated in 2018, our momentum will be completely extinguished.

Many seemed to think that the war was over once Trump won, but the truth is that the war is only just beginning. We are locked in a fierce battle with both establishment Democrats and establishment Republicans for the future of this nation, and if we lose we may never have this sort of opportunity again.

In my race, the primary is just over four months away, and whoever wins that primary is almost certainly going to be the next member of Congress because Democrats never win in this district. At this point the race is totally wide open, and so you can make a tremendous difference by getting involved.

The stakes couldn’t be much higher. If we do not take control of the Republican Party and take our government back, the following are just a few things that will happen as a result…

-Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, James Comey, Huma Abedin and John Podesta will never go to prison.

-The Swamp will never be drained.

-The RINOs will never be dethroned.

-The Wall will never be built.

-Planned Parenthood will never be defunded.

-Our veterans will continue to be treated like second class citizens.

-Entrepreneurs and small businesses will continue to be suffocated by red tape.

-We will continue to be dependent on foreign powers for our energy needs.

-The corruption in Washington D.C. will continue to get even worse.

-Obamacare will continue to be the law of the land.

-We will continue to go even deep into debt.

-Sanctuary cities will continue to flout federal law all over the nation.

-We will continue to see factories shut down and we will continue to see jobs shipped overseas.

-Federal judges will continue to shred the U.S. constitution and legislate from the bench.

-Federal bureaucrats will continue to micromanage every area of our lives.

-Following the 2018 mid-term elections, it is likely that establishment Democrats will team up with establishment Republicans and make an all-out effort to impeach President Trump.

Sharing is caring!