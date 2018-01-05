Silver Theories vs Silver Facts
“Conspiracies do indeed take place, they are based upon sound reasoning and evidence that either proves a conspiracy has occurred, or proves the official story is bogus.”
—August 19, 2017
https://srsroccoreport.com/world-gold-silver- production-fact-vs-conspiracy/
“The idea gleaming and dancing before one’s eyes like a will-of-the-wisp at last frames itself into a plan. Why should we not form a secret society
with but one object the furtherance of the British Empire and the bringing of the whole uncivilized world under British rule for the recovery of the United States for the making the Anglo-Saxon race but one Empire.”
—South African diamond trust organizer Cecil Rhodes, whose plans led to the founding of The Pilgrims Society in London in June 1902 and New York in January 1903. Douglas Dillon was a second generation member who chaired the Rockefeller Foundation and the anti-silver Brookings Institution in D.C. The Pilgrims Society has been uniquely focused on precious metals suppression as money and the commodity prices thereof as painstakingly chronicled in The Silver Stealers http://silverstealers.net/tss.html
Now we see Trump (“honorary” member of The Pilgrims and the Queen, “Royal” patron of The Pilgrims, who thinks an ounce of .9999 silver
should be worth $5 Canadian; $5 was the limit on silver in the Crime of 1873) both happily together in tandem on the perverse matter of America becoming a member of the British Commonwealth, mocking the sacrifices of all the patriots who suffered and died during our Revolutionary War. Appeal will likely be made for such alleged necessity by pointing at the Russian-Chinese military alliance. The British never give up on retaking America and all the top power people here are in on it as in Bill Gates, Order of the British Empire. “Her Majesty has very large prerogatives in the matter of money” (1896 document released by the Silver Party, page 14). The British and apparently ourselves also, if unofficially, are soon to have a King and he will neither be a Rothschild nor be bossed by one, to the contrary of popular mythology that pulsates with vehement fervor as a cult religion all to itself that the Rothschilds own nearly everything. They are quite important but as titans of finance are
hardly alone on the world financial stage. Much hoopla has been made of Cecil Rhodes getting financing from the Rothschilds; however, he also got it from the Royal family, and in 1907 the great Cullinan Diamond, still the largest gem diamond ever found, was presented as a gift (maybe really a dividend) to King Edward VII, Royal Patron of The Pilgrims Society, on his 66th birthday.