Is This About To Send The Price Of Gold Soaring? from King World News

TDC Note – What we see is the gold continually moving to higher ground throughout the year. If gold begins “soaring” we will become concerned about sustainability and watch for areas of support during the fall. If there is a reason for gold to begin a rapid ascent that could be cause for concern on an entirely different level.

As we near the end of the first week of trading in 2018, is this about to send the price of gold soaring?

US Dollar On The Edge Of Serious Trouble

January 4 ( King World News ) From top Citi analyst Tom Fitzpatrick: “We confirmed a series of technical developments into the year-end close that suggest to us further USD weakness is likely to be seen in 2018. The DXY has been chopping around meaningful supports in the 91.85-92.30 range, though has failed to yet sustain a monthly close below. These levels have historically been pivotal going back 15 years and the 55-month moving average also converges there.

US Dollar On The Edge Of A Disastrous Decline!

A monthly close below those supports would add to the bearish US dollar bias and could open the way to at least the 2012-2013 highs around 84.10-84.75…

