John Hathaway: Gold and bitcoin are attacked to defend government currencies by Chris Powell – GATA

John Hathaway’s latest market letter for Tocqueville Asset Management may get as close to a complaint of gold price suppression as anyone can while retaining some respectability in the financial industry. Hathaway writes that there have been efforts to drive down not only gold but also the cryptocurrency bitcoin because of the competition they pose to government currencies.

Hathaway writes:

“Unlike physical, gold is abundant in the synthetic world because physical bars are replicated almost infinitely due to the magic of a system known as hypothecation and rehypothecation. Bets on the gold price are expressed via futures contracts on Comex and over the counter between financial institutions with big balance sheets. The bets are settled in cash, and almost never involve physical metal. In Western capital markets, synthetic gold is actively traded.

“In Asia, only physical gold is accepted. The burgeoning Shanghai Gold Exchange requires 100-percent backing of futures contracts by physical metal. We believe that the pricing power and credibility of Comex and the surrounding bullion banking system will erode due to the migration of physical gold to India, China, and other Asian nations. In addition, the emergence of platforms such as the recently launched Allocated Bullion Exchange in Australia, which requires full backing of physical gold, will in our opinion chip away at synthetic gold trading. We believe that relocation of active gold trading on platforms that require full gold backing will lead to improved price discovery and higher gold prices….

“Virtually no physical gold changed hands during headline-making shakeouts in the gold price during 2017. In our view the shakeouts were a component of trading algorithms thought up by macro-traders as the core component of the worldview that a resurgent U.S. economy would be wrought by the pro-business policies of the Trump administration. A strong U.S. dollar would be the inevitable offshoot of a resurgent U.S. economy.

“The appendix” to the market letter “contains several examples of synthetic raids that relied upon naked short-selling (selling something not in the possession of the seller). In our view the appendix clearly shows deliberate efforts to drive the gold price down. …

“Despite multiple orchestrated post-Trump election ‘bear raids,’ the gold price achieved a strong increase in the past year and managed to survive the application of the Trump myth to all asset classes. …”

Of cryptocurrencies, Hathaway writes:

“Distrust of money printing by world governments is a key part of the rationale for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. In this sense cryptocurrencies attempt to mimic one of the key attributes of gold: a liquid real asset with no counterparty risk. We share the millennial distrust of fiat paper, welcome digital currencies, and understand why governments view them with great concern. We view cryptocurrencies as contributors, and possibly as accelerants, to the long-term undermining of all paper currencies. We see them as allies of gold and threats to fiat currency, not as an existential threat to the metal, as they have been so frequently portrayed.

