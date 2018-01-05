Grant Williams on Peak Easing by John Mauldin and Grant Williams – Mauldin Economics

Grant Williams is the inimitable creator of Things That Make You Go Hmmm…, a weekly tour de force production that Grant authors, illustrates, and assembles. He opens each week with a long, probing, and often wryly humorous essay and then moves on to selections from and commentary on the week’s leading global macro stories.

Grant is a master at drawing parallels between events in popular culture and the movements of financial markets, and his December 3 issue of TTMYGH is a beautiful example of that talent. It’s entitled “Et Voilà,” and in it Grant examines in some historical and cultural depth the following events that took place on opposite sides of the Atlantic on November 15: (1) the sale at auction of Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi for $450.3 million – we’re talking here about a painting that sold for $10,000 as recently as 2005 – and (2) Société Générale’s overwhelming success of in selling €500 million in 3-year senior unsecured zero-coupon bonds of Veolia, a former water and wastewater treatment provider turned global entertainment wannabe. The unsecured notes were priced to yield -0.026%. “That’s right,” says Grant, “a BBB-rated company managed to convince investors to pay them, at issuance, for the privilege of lending the company money.”

Grant’s thesis is that “In years to come, when financial historians look to pinpoint the precise moment in time when the excesses of Quantitative Easing reached their apex, I suspect that November 15th, 2017 may well be the date upon which they settle.”

Ah, but Grant notes, the global financial firmament is beginning to shake, rattle, and roll. He points – as you have seen me pointing – to a US Treasuries yield curve that is threatening to invert, and to the incipient seepage of asset-price inflation into the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and wage inflation. (Let’s not forget that US unemployment is at a 17-year low.)

Et Voilà

By Grant Williams

Excerpted from Things That Make You Go Hmmm…, December 3, 2017

In years to come, when financial historians look to pinpoint the precise moment in time when the excesses of Quantitative Easing reached their apex, I suspect that November 15th, 2017 may well be the date upon which they settle.

On that Wednesday, on opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean, two events occurred which – once hindsight provides its inevitable clarity – will, I believe, provide the perfect crystallization of both the degree to which central bank-inspired asset price inflation has run amok and the utter folly of the negative interest rates inspired by those same academic assassins.

Were it possible to bring lawsuits against the men and women holding the highest financial offices in the world for financial malfeasance in an attempt to recover losses, then these two near-simultaneous events would be submitted as exhibits A and B in the biggest class action suit ever filed.

The image on the cover of this week’s edition of Things That Make You Go Hmmm… [Ed. note: reproduced above] is a clue to the event which transpired on the Western side of the Atlantic while the simple logo below provides everything you need to pinpoint the moment of madness at its eastern extremes.

Let’s begin in New York, shall we? At 20 Rockefeller Plaza to be precise.

On the evening of November 15th, the Christie’s Post-War & Contemporary Art Evening Sale attracted a bumper audience – largely due to Lot 9B, an oil on panel measuring 25 7/8 x 18 in. which was neither post-war (unless the wars in question were the Wars of the Roses or the Albanian–Venetian War), nor was it particularly ‘contemporary’ (unless the contemporaries in question included Ludovico il Moro Sforza (the Duke of Milan), or Sandro Botticelli).

The oil on panel in question had found its way into the British Royal Family’s personal collection by way of marriage when Queen Henrietty of France married Charles I in 1625, and there it stayed for almost 150 years until, in 1763, the painting went missing.

It didn’t surface until the late 19th century when it appeared in the private collection of Sir Frederick Cook, an expatriate English nobleman living in the great state of Virginia, USA.

n 1958, the painting was auctioned by Sotheby’s for £45 ($126) and sold to someone identified only as “Kuntz”. In the sale brochure, the artist credited with creating the near-$150 painting at that time was Giovanni Antonio Boltraffio, a young painter from Lombardy who worked in the studio of Leonardo da Vinci.

The painting was then not seen again for over half a century until, at an estate sale in 2005, a New York art dealer named Alexander Parish purchased it for $10,000 and, while it is essentially impossible to adjust the painting’s value for inflation going back to1625, we can do so to 1958 with considerable ease.

In 2005, the $126 paid for the painting 47 years prior was worth $851.28 in inflation-adjusted dollars so the $10,000 price tag shows just how well the painting had kept its value in the intervening years. However, all this happened before 2008.

Before ZIRP.

Before QE.

Once we enter the Twilight Zone of extreme monetary policy experimentation, things start to get really wacky.

Parish and a consortium of fellow dealers including Sheldon Adelson and Robert Simon ‘authenticated’ the painting as a genuine Leonardo and, in 2013, they sold it to Yves Bouvier, the Freeport King, for an astonishing $80 million.

At this point in the proceedings, I feel it important to point out that $10,000 in 2005 dollars adjusted for inflation to 2013 equates to $11,928.

What happened next was even more mind-boggling as Bouvier then immediately re-sold the painting to Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev (the owner of AS Monaco) for…wait for it…$127.5 million.

Aaaaaaand just to remind you of those numbers again:

The painting sold for $80 million and $127.5 million IN THE SAME YEAR.

