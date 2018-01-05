Gold-Stock Upside Huge by Adam Hamilton – GoldSeek

The gold miners’ stocks have huge upside potential in 2018, likely the best among stock-market sectors. They really lagged gold last year, so a major mean-reversion catch-up rally is coming. The gold miners are universally ignored and deeply undervalued relative to the metal which drives their profits. And gold itself is likely to power dramatically higher this year as euphoric record-high stock markets inevitably start to falter.

Gold has always been the leading contrarian investment, tending to move counter to stock markets. So not surprisingly investment demand stalled last year as the extreme taxphoria-fueled stock surge blasted relentlessly higher. When stock markets apparently do nothing but rally indefinitely, investors feel no need to prudently diversify their portfolios with the anti-stock trade gold. So they ignored the yellow metal in 2017.

That was certainly evident in the leading proxy for gold investment demand, the flagship American GLD SPDR Gold Shares gold ETF. Its physical gold bullion held in trust for shareholders merely grew 1.9% or 15.3 metric tons in 2017. That was a colossal slowdown from 2016’s massive 28.0% or 179.8t growth! Given the weak gold investment demand last year, it’s rather impressive how well gold managed to perform.

Big up-years in the stock markets sometimes drive big down-years in gold, and 2013 was a key case in point. That year extreme Fed easing catapulted the benchmark S&P 500 broad-market stock index (SPX) an amazing 29.6% higher. Exuberant investors wanted nothing to do with gold, and dumped it in droves. So the gold price plummeted 27.9% in 2013, leaving deep psychological damage that persists to this day.

In 2017 the SPX soared 19.4% on hopes for big tax cuts soon from the newly-Republican-controlled US government. Extreme complacency, greed, euphoria, and even hubris ran rampant among investors. It was a perfect scenario to see gold crushed again on a mass exodus of investor capital. Yet despite the stock markets enjoying their best year since 2013, gold was still able to achieve a strong 13.2% gain in 2017!

Nevertheless, the wildly-optimistic stock-market sentiment drowned out everything else so psychology in precious metals remained exceptionally weak. The leading indicators for gold sentiment are this metal’s peripheral leveraged plays of silver and gold miners’ stocks. Both typically amplify gold’s upside by 2x to 3x. But oddly in 2017 despite gold’s big rally, silver and the main gold-stock index only climbed 6.4% and 5.5%.

That index is of course the NYSE Arca Gold BUGS Index, better known by its symbol HUI. It is closely mirrored by the dominant gold-stock ETF, the GDX VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The composition of these gold-stock trackers is very similar by necessity, as the universe of major gold miners to pick from when building indexes is small. Without scales, it’s impossible to tell the difference between HUI and GDX charts.

In a 13.2% gold up-year like 2017, the HUI really should’ve leveraged that by 2x to 3x to enjoy solid annual gains of 26.4% to 39.7%. Yet because investors weren’t interested in either gold or its miners’ stocks, the HUI languished with that miserable 5.5% gain last year. That made for terrible 0.4x leverage to gold, which is wildly unacceptable. Gold miners must generate greater returns than gold to be viable investments.

Owning gold miners is much riskier than simply owning gold itself. On top of all the price risks that gold faces, the miners heap many additional operational, geological, and geopolitical challenges. They must compensate investors for these considerable added risks relative to owning gold outright, or there is truly no point in owning them at all. 2017 was a rare anomaly where they dramatically lagged gold’s solid rally.

That’s very unlikely to persist into 2018, as we’re already seeing. Since the Fed’s 5th rate hike of this cycle in mid-December, gold and the HUI have rallied 5.5% and 12.8% as of the middle of this week. That makes for solid 2.3x upside leverage, already a vast improvement over last year’s 0.4x. Thus investors are already returning to gold stocks in a meaningful way, and this young trend should accelerate.

The gold miners’ stocks are radically undervalued fundamentally after so horribly underperforming gold last year. Gold mining is a simple business from a profits standpoint. Miners painstakingly wrest gold from the bowels of the Earth, then sell it at prevailing market prices. So their earnings are the differences between current gold prices and mining costs. Gold-mining profitability was actually fairly strong in 2017.

Right after quarterly earnings seasons, I dig into the newest reports from the world’s top gold miners included in that leading GDX gold-stock ETF. In their latest-reported quarter of Q3’17, the top 34 GDX component gold miners averaged all-in sustaining costs of $868 per ounce. AISCs are this industry’s main profitability measure, accounting for not only mining but maintaining production by replenishing reserves.

One of the primary attributes that makes gold stocks so attractive to investors is the fact these costs don’t change much regardless of prevailing gold prices. Over the past 7 quarters ending in Q3’17, GDX’s top-34 gold miners reported average AISC of $833, $886, $855, $875, $878, $867, and $868. That makes for a tight variance, despite gold trading as low as $1074 and as high as $1365 during this same span.

These quarterly major-gold-miner average AISCs within this gold bull have their own mean of $866, so let’s assume this industry can operate at $865 all-in sustaining costs. In 2017 gold averaged $1258 per ounce, so the major gold miners were collectively earning profits of $393 per ounce. That equates to hefty 31% profit margins, levels most industries would die for. Yet gold-mining stocks certainly didn’t reflect this!

The HUI averaged just 196.0 in 2017, incredibly-low levels. This leading gold-stock index first hit 196 in September 2003 when gold was only trading near $375. Back then the major gold miners were far less profitable in both absolute and percentage terms. In 2004 the HUI averaged 212.2, considerably better than 2017 levels despite gold’s super-low average price of $409 that year. Today’s gold-stock prices are absurd!

In 2010 the gold price averaged $1228, a bit below 2017’s $1258. Yet the HUI averaged 471.5, or a whopping 141% higher than last year’s ridiculous levels. The gold miners’ stocks are now priced as if this industry was operating at massive cashflow losses with its very future viability called into question. Yet obviously that isn’t the case, as the gold miners are generating big positive cashflows and profits today.

The only explanation for this epic fundamental anomaly is extreme sentiment, which never lasts for long. Because the stock markets soared in taxphoria last year, investors shunned gold and everything related to it. Thus the gold stocks fell deeply out of favor, universally ignored if not scorned. When that weird psychology inevitably shifts, the beaten-down gold stocks are going to stage a massive catch-up upleg.

There’s plenty of precedent for that. Back in early 2016 when the general stock markets suffered their last correction, gold investment demand exploded for prudently diversifying stock-heavy portfolios. The SPX only fell 13.3% over 3.3 months, but even that minor correction was enough to rekindle big gold buying. That catapulted gold 29.9% higher in 6.7 months, birthing its first new bull market since 2011!

Like today, gold stocks were neglected and anomalously-cheap before that last stock-selloff-driven gold upleg. Then in roughly that same first-half-of-2016 span, the HUI skyrocketed 182.2% higher in just 6.5 months! That made for amazing 6.1x upside leverage to gold. When gold stocks have underperformed their metal, their catch-up rallies are huge and greatly amplify gold’s gains. 2018’s action should echo 2016’s.

Gold stocks certainly have the potential today to see similar fast gains this year to their near-triple in a half-year on gold powering less than a third higher a couple years ago! The lead-in to 2018 was very similar to that lead-in to 2016, with gold stocks deeply out of favor and thus languishing at fundamentally-absurd price levels relative to their profits. But the vast majority of traders haven’t figured this out yet.

Investment is all about buying low then selling high, and that requires buying when assets are unpopular and thus underpriced. Unfortunately most investors ultimately perform poorly because they reverse this. They instead wait to buy until assets are adored, which forces them to buy really high. Then once those assets inevitably mean revert to much-lower levels, investors succumb to popular fear and sell low for big losses.

In late 2015 just like in late 2017, the contrarian gold-stock sector was despised. Few investors were even aware of it, and most of those didn’t want to touch it with a ten-foot pole. Yet in 2016, the gold stocks were the best-performing stock-market sector. The HUI rocketed 64.0% higher that year on a mere 8.5% gold rally, trouncing the SPX’s 9.5% gain! Fighting the crowd to buy low really multiplies wealth.

There’s a high probability the gold miners’ stocks will once again prove the best-performing stock-market sector in 2018. There’s virtually nothing else deeply out of favor and radically undervalued in these entire taxphoria-inflated stock markets! Everything else has already been bid dramatically higher, and thus is susceptible to suffering sharp selloffs as the stock markets roll over. Gold stocks are the only bargains left.

Since prevailing gold prices directly drive gold-mining profitability and hence ultimately stock prices, the HUI/Gold Ratio is a great valuation proxy for this sector. It simply divides the daily HUI close by the daily gold close. When charted over time, this core fundamental relationship reveals when gold stocks are overvalued or undervalued relative to gold. And there’s no doubt the latter is true in spades heading into 2018.

