Gold Up 8 Consecutive Days | 2018: The Road Ahead For The Metals (Video)

Gold Up 8 Consecutive Days | 2018: The Road Ahead For The Metals

Gold finishes 2017 up 13% on the year and starts 2018 with 8 consecutive up days. Silver finishes 2017 up 6% and Palladium up 55%. We look at 2018 and the road ahead for the precious metals. Fundamentals are pointing to the US Dollar Index continue to slide lower and lower. The tax cut and upcoming infrastructure spending planned for the year will no doubt impact the markets further.



