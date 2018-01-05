Why the Fed Hates Gold Video – maneco64

In this report I go over the history of the stock market since the inception of the Federal reserve System in 1913 and show how the Fed has been responsible for major financial crisis and how gold is a great threat to their fraudulent fiat monetary system.

I go over how with the help of President Roosevelt in 1933 the Fed was able to save itself by basically using the law to forcibly confiscate the money or gold of American public.



Video Source

