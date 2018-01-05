If Everyone Knows Pensions Are Screwed Why Are They Investing In The Exact Same Fashion? by Jesse Felder – The Felder Report

TDC Note – Excellent question. We have been reporting on the collapsing pension funds since day one – is no one listening or is it only other people’s pensions that are collapsing? TriEvil is doing their best to ensure they steal everything we allow them to steal.

####

The brewing pension crisis has been well-documented by a number of platforms and pundits over the past few years. But there are two charts that put it into perspective for investors who find themselves in the same boat as pension managers looking for returns in a world nearly devoid of them.

The average pension fund assumes it can achieve a 7.6% rate of return on its assets in the future. As noted in Monday’s Wall Street Journal, the majority of these assets are invested in the stock market. The rest are invested in bonds, real estate and alternatives. An aggregate bond index fund yields 2.5% today. Real estate investment trusts, as a group, yield nearly 4%. Alternatives are a mixed bag but the point is that, in order for pensions to meet this 7.6% rate of return they require that stocks (and, to a much lesser degree, alternatives) do far better than even that optimistic assumption because the balance of the portfolio is nearly guaranteed to fall short of that mark.

‘The goal of most pension funds is to pay for future benefits by earning 7% to 8% a year. With these assumptions, estimates of their current combined funding shortfall vary from $1.6 trillion to $4 trillion.’ https://t.co/43YjwhaLDT pic.twitter.com/aB8K1GbmO1 — Jesse Felder (@jessefelder) January 2, 2018

The trouble is that for stocks to return anywhere near 8% they would need to fall more than 50% first. Warren Buffett famously said, “the price you pay determines your rate of return.” John Hussman puts an even finer point on it this week showing that if you want an 8% rate of return over the coming 12 years you should not be willing to pay more than 1,281 for the S&P 500 today.

Sharing is caring!