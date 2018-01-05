The End For Clinton Finally Begins Video – Bill Still

The beginning of the end of the CCC – the Clinton Crime Cabal – has finally begun.

According to a new report, the Justice Department has reopened the investigation into not only Hillary Clinton’s abuse of classified material, but apparently how the FBI attempted to cover for her.

The story originated from today’s Daily Beast – a typically left-leaning political rag – and was attributed to:

“… an ally of Attorney General Jeff Sessions who is familiar with the thinking at the Justice Department’s Washington headquarters.”

According to the report, the fresh-look investigation will also determine which investigators from both the Justice Department and the FBI knew what, and when they knew it.



The story implies that it was pressure from the President, himself, that caused the case to be reopened.

“… officials … are acutely aware of demands from President Donald Trump that they look into Clinton’s use of a private email server while Secretary of State – and that they lock up her top aide, Huma Abedin.”

This, of course would be a leftist spin on the matter, as those who have followed the slowly-unraveling crime spree of the Clintons will be satisfied with nothing less than a thorough investigation of Hillary Clinton activities.

