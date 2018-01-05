Desperate British Attack Frees Trump from “Populist” Mythology by Harley Schlanger – LaRouche PAC

With Russiagate crumbling from under the feet of the would-be Gods of Olympus, the British have taken such desperate measures to save their attempted coup against the President of the United States, that they have inadvertently freed the President from the straightjacket of “populism,” which was in fact thrust upon him by the same coup-plotters, to limit his capacity to act.

This was precipitated by two panicked, and pathetic, operations unleashed from London over the past 48 hours, aimed at reviving the moribund and discredited Russiagate. First, FusionGPS honchos Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch ran an op-ed in the New York Timesclaiming they had saved America from “an attack on our country by a hostile foreign power,” by hiring British intelligence “Russia expert” Christopher Steele to put together what Trump correctly labeled a “pile of garbage.” Second, gossip columnist Michael Wolff, whose other work was a biography of Rupert Murdoch, slipped a pre-release copy of his new book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” to the British intelligence leak sheet The Guardian, which published selections from the book quoting Steven Bannon, the anti-China, anti-Russian whacko who has continued claiming he is one of Trump’s closest advisors, despite having been fired from the White House. Bannon is quoted saying that the meeting between Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner, and Donald Trump Jr. with a Russian lawyer in June 2016 was “treasonous,” “unpatriotic,” and “bad shit.”

What was Trump’s response? He immediately released a statement which says, bluntly, as is his wont (with an included reference to Frankin Roosevelt):

“Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind…. Steve had very little to do with our historic victory, which was delivered by the forgotten men and women of this country…. Steve doesn’t represent my base — he’s only in it for himself. Steve pretends to be at war with the media, which he calls the opposition party, yet he spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was. It is the only thing he does well. Steve was rarely in a one-on-one meeting with me and only pretends to have had influence to fool a few people with no access and no clue, whom he helped write phony books.”

