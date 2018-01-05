Deep State Coup | Roger Stone and Stefan Molyneux (Video)

Roger Stone is a well-known political operative and pundit. A veteran of nine national presidential campaigns and has served as a senior campaign aide to three Republican presidents. He is author of the New York Times bestseller “The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ,” as well as “The Clintons’ War on Women,” “Jeb! and the Bush Crime Family: The Inside Story of an American Dynasty” and “The Making of the President 2016: How Donald Trump Orchestrated a Revolution.”

With host Stefan Molyneux, topics range from philosophy to economics to art to how to achieve real freedom in the modern world. Passionate, articulate, funny and irreverent, Freedomain Radio shines a bold light on old topics – and invents a few new ones to boot! Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web, with over 100 million downloads and is 100% funded by viewers like you.