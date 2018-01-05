It’s All Closing In Aournd The Cabal, Only Option Left Is.. (Video)
The DOJ is looking into the Clinton email case, the investigation is about to begin. Comey’s memos that was passed to the NYT might have been classified. The US says their will not be a drill during the olympics in South Korea. NK and SK will be talking to each other. The cabal’s push to have regime change in Iran seems to be failing and the protests seem to be ending. The border between Iraq and Iran has been reopened. Now the cabal is desperate they have no choice either they create the event of events for go down with the ship.