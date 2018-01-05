It’s All Closing In Aournd The Cabal, Only Option Left Is.. (Video)

The DOJ is looking into the Clinton email case, the investigation is about to begin. Comey’s memos that was passed to the NYT might have been classified. The US says their will not be a drill during the olympics in South Korea. NK and SK will be talking to each other. The cabal’s push to have regime change in Iran seems to be failing and the protests seem to be ending. The border between Iraq and Iran has been reopened. Now the cabal is desperate they have no choice either they create the event of events for go down with the ship.

X22 Report

Dave’s Bio: I am 49 years old and I have children. I lived in NY and I was there for 911 and the North East blackout. I lost my job in 2008 and was laid off. Since 2008 I have been prepping. My wife, kids and I try to eat organic and we try to avoid all chemicals in foods. We make our own bread, food and pizza from scratch. I have a technology background and have worked for large financial institutions. My main job was securing the systems from viruses and hackers and maintaining the trading systems so the money flowed from system to system. I have tried talking to friends and relatives about what was going on but every time I talked about the government, FED and the economic collapse they looked at me like I was crazy. I decided to start a website and broadcast to the world what was going on. I didn’t really think that anyone would really listen to what I was saying when I started it was just a way to get the word out and get it off my chest.

I realized as the cost of everything continually increases it is getting harder and harder to live the life of my parents and grandparents. I realized if we all don’t do something our children will not have the opportunities and freedoms the way the founding fathers envisioned.