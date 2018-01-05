China Fully Suspends Exports of Iron, Industrial Equipment to N Korea from Sputnik News

TDC Note – Was this China’s decision or was it another layer of the “deep state” using the cover the United Nations to have China help crush North Korea? Of course, we will never know, but it seems awfully suspicious that China, after selling oil to N. Korea last week, announces this week a full suspension of oil and other vital materials to any economy – especially when China is N. Korea’s largest trade partner. Doesn’t smell right to me, what about you?

####

North Korean trade volume with China, the country’s biggest trade partner, slumped this year amid several rounds of sanctions imposed by the United Nations in response to Pyongyang’s multiple missile and nuclear tests.

China will curb exports of oil and will completely stop exporting metals, industrial equipment, as well as transportation means to North Korea in line with UNSC resolution 2397, the country’s Ministry of Commerce said Friday.

“As part of the implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2397, since the publication of this decree, the export of iron, steel and other metals, as well as industrial equipment and vehicles, to North Korea will be completely stopped,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the exports of raw and refined oil will be reduced to volumes allowed by the resolution.

“From December 23, 2017 to December 22, 2018, within the 12 months, the export of oil of each UN member state should not exceed 4 million barrels or 525,000 tonnes of oil,” the statement said.

The latest UN sanctions were introduced last month in response to North Korea’s recent missile launch, limiting North Korea’s oil dealings to 4 billion barrels per year and making oil product exporters working with the country to report on their deliveries to the UN Security Council.