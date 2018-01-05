After Treatment Of Domestic Critics, Western Support For Iranian Protestors Rings Hollow by Elizabeth Vos – DisObedient Media

“The World Is Watching,” the US recently warned Iran, as related by the BBC. The report continued: “The US says “The world is watching how Iranian authorities respond to anti-government protests that have broken out in several cities. A White House statement said Iranians were fed up with “the regime’s corruption and its squandering of the nation’s wealth to fund terrorism.” During the week President Donald Trump has published multiple tweets on the matter, excoriating Iran for human rights abuses.

The news is particularly concerning in light of geopolitical fallout from any potential military intervention, and highlights the hypocrisy of Western treatment of whistleblowers, protestors and advocates of transparency. The potential for Western-backed regime change in Iran raises serious concern in light of the repetitious failure of past interventions, including Libya, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, and many others.

Many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with regime’s corruption & its squandering of the nation’s wealth to fund terrorism abroad. Iranian govt should respect their people’s rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching! #IranProtests — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2017

The US’ violent intervention in Libya stands out in particular. In the wake of Col. Muammar Gaddafi’s 2011 demise, Libya has descended into chaos, with slave markets of Nigerian migrants now a horrifically common occurrence. Newsweek reports: “Stories of black slavery in Libya have emerged frequently over the last two years after a NATO-backed intervention in the North African nation toppled 40-year leader Muammar el-Qaddafi in 2011. The bloody civil war that followed years later has led to an explosion in people-trafficking in the country and a clandestine slave trade.”

US intelligence agencies have had a long history of intervention in Iran. Newsweek outlines part of that history, including the 1980’s Arms-For-Hostages scandal that became known as the Iran-Contra affair. More recently, US spies launched a successful cyber attack under the name Stuxnet on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Wired wrote of the event: “Stuxnet, as it came to be known, was unlike any other virus or worm that came before. Rather than simply hijacking targeted computers or stealing information from them, it escaped the digital realm to wreak physical destruction on equipment the computers controlled.”

In 2013 The Guardian reported that the CIA had finally admitted to its participation in a coup that resulted in the overthrow of democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddeq in 1953: “The military coup that overthrew Mosaddeq and his National Front cabinet was carried out under CIA direction as an act of US foreign policy, conceived and approved at the highest levels of government,” reads a previously excised section of an internal CIA history titled The Battle for Iran.”

Although the current regime was not put in place by the CIA, its existence can be attributed to the destabilization caused by US intervention. Based on the lengthy history of such actions, it is extremely unlikely that future intervention would have a stabilizing or democratizing effect on the region, and would be most likely to deteriorate human rights conditions.

The growing public support for the establishment’s narrative regarding in Iran is particularly troubling in light of the country’s strategic position in relation to other world powers including Russia and China. The support of protestors is entirely legitimate, however, if the US were to intervene militarily in Iran, it could very well incite a larger conflict between these powers. After the US establishment’s extremely loud and equally baseless accusations of Russian interference, it would be an especially bad time to raise tensions further.

In the worst possible scenario, Saudi Arabia, Israel and the US would join forces to militarily “intervene” in Iran, leaving it in the same variety of devastation and destabilization that previous intercessions have created, including the starvation and rampant cholera currently ravaging Yemen.

As John Bolton calls for the US to impose regime change in Iran, a military source who wished to remain anonymous tells Disobedient Media that Saudi interests are planning to take advantage of the fluid situation in Iran by: “possibly launching a surprise attack on the country, which will include targeting civilian populations.” They stated that: “The CIA is not only a fully aware of the situation, they are advising the Saudi’s in conjunction with Israeli military leaders.” When President Trump vows to ‘support the Iranian people,’ it is hardly a statement of moral solidarity or emotional support. It is an intimation of military intervention, and should be treated as such.

Additionally, as Wikileaks recently highlighted via Twitter, a leaked memo from the State Department policy chief revealed that the “US human rights playbook” was currently active in Iran. Independent Journalist Caitlin Johnstonehas also noted this fact in her article, “US Empire Is Running The Same Script With Iran That It Ran With Libya, Syria.”

“Human rights is not actually something the U.S. government believes in,” says @ggreenwald. “They use denunciations of human rights abuses to undermine and weaken governments that are contrary to their agenda, like in Iran” #DNlive pic.twitter.com/nx3OXBEerd — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) January 2, 2018

