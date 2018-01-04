Venezuela’s El Petro Gathers Momentum and close to 1 Million Miners

Over 860,000 Venezuelans have signed up to start mining the South American country’s very own cryptocurrency, dubbed the “Petro.”

Venezuela’s oldest newspaper, El Impulso, reported that registration “is an essential requirement” for citizens to gain “access to the Petro.”

Venezuelan Minister of Communication and Information Jorge Rodriguez added that those who sign up will also be able to purchase other digital currencies recognized by the government.

The Registry of Cryptocurrency Miners, which was launched by Venezuela’s Superintendence of Cryptocurrencies and Related Activities, will remain open until Jan. 21, and is the only portal by which mine farmers can access the new cryptocurrency.

The Superintendency, as well as the Blockchain Observatory, will regulate how the Petro functions. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has also backed the Petro with 5 billion of barrels of oil reserves, according to Bitcoin.com.

“This is going to allow us to move forward to new ways of international financing for the country’s economic and social development,” Maduro said during his weekly television program broadcast on public media outlets.