The US Legal Cannabis Market Just Doubled Overnight by Justin Spittler – Casey Research

Justin’s note: Regular Dispatch readers know a major moneymaking opportunity in marijuana stocks is staring us in the face right now. I’ve been traveling and covering all the details on this boom since last summer—and now, a specific catalyst is going to push the sector even higher.

Today, I’m featuring an urgent essay from Crisis Investing editor Nick Giambruno that explains all the details. Read on to see how you can make a killing in the months ahead…

By Nick Giambruno, editor, Crisis Investing

Buying marijuana in California is now as easy as buying beer.

On January 1, it finally became legal for adults age 21 and up to buy recreational cannabis in the state.

This was the true tipping point. It practically doubled the US legal cannabis market overnight.

Now that recreational pot is legal in California, the US legal marijuana market is expected to grow from $6.5 billion to $50 billion by 2026. That would make it the same size as the American craft beer and chocolate markets combined.

At this point, it’s nearly impossible to reverse the legalization trend—both in the US and globally. California is just too enormous in terms of people, money, and influence.

Think about it… the state has the world’s sixth largest economy. Only China, Japan, Germany, the UK, and the US as a whole are larger.

The new jobs and desperately needed tax revenue (an estimated $1.4 billion annually) will make it politically impossible for the state’s government to roll back legalization.

Likewise, because of California’s sheer size, it will be politically and practically impossible for the US federal government to roll it back, either.

I expect many other US states to legalize recreational use in the near future, especially those with budget problems. (To date, 29 states have approved legalized medical marijuana and eight states have approved recreational use. Washington, DC, has also approved both.)