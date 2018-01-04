Trump’s Latest Controversy Could Make This 2018’s Top Speculation by Justin Spittler – Casey Research

Drill, baby, drill.

This is Donald Trump’s message to the oil industry.

And oil executives couldn’t be happier.

That’s because Barack Obama put in all sorts of regulatory red tape during his presidency.

He prevented oil companies from drilling on federal lands. And he banned oil and gas drilling in much of the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans.

All this red tape made it hard for oil companies to make money. It handicapped the industry.

• Trump is taking a much different approach…

He wants to remove these “unnecessary regulatory burdens” so America can become “energy dominant” again.

And unlike some of his campaign pledges, Trump’s following through on this.

He wants to slash regulations on offshore oil drilling. He’s already given oil companies the green light to drill in the Gulf of Mexico again. U.S. oil companies have been limited in how much they can do that since the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Disaster.

Just today, he proposed opening up nearly all U.S. coastal waters to offshore drilling. And many experts think he could soon lift a 40-year-old ban on oil exploration in the Arctic Circle.

This is obviously great news for U.S. oil and gas companies. But not everyone is happy about what Trump’s doing.

Environmental groups, for one, are concerned about oil spills and the damage they could cause to sensitive environments.

• In short, Trump’s pro-energy policies are controversial…

You might not agree with them. But I didn’t write this essay to argue whether Trump’s policies are right or wrong.

That’s not my job. My job is to help you make money.

And these policies are extremely bullish for U.S. oil and gas companies. And that’s great news for Dispatch readers.

• You see, I’ve been pounding the table on energy stocks since last summer…

In June, I showed you that energy stocks were close to bottoming.

Three months later, I showed you how energy stocks had broken out. I explained why this was the buy signal I was waiting on. And I encouraged you to buy beaten-down energy stocks.

