Three Simple Habits For Building Long-Term Wealth

Editor’s Note: Happy New Year from Bill and all of us here at Bonner & Partners. We look forward to another great year at Bill’s Diary. Today, Bill kicks off 2018 with some timeless wisdom for securing long-term prosperity.

Today, three basic skills for building long-term wealth… prompted by some reader feedback.

We receive emails from readers every day.

We can’t respond to all of them, of course… but we think about them a lot.

We got two particularly interesting emails. One was from a woman who felt she had been badly handled in a divorce and now struggles to stay afloat financially.

Another came from a man on the opposite side of a divorce transaction. He struggled for years with alimony, child support, and living expenses. He eventually gave up the struggle, declared bankruptcy, and sank beneath the water.

Family issues are usually far more important to your well-being, your happiness – and even your financial security – than money.

But they share several similarities. In both cases, success depends on habits, personalities, and luck. Virtue pays off – not always, but often. Fidelity. Humility. Generosity. Steadfastness. Hard work. These all tend to pay off in the end, too.

Even if it doesn’t work this way, you are probably better off believing it does. At least then, when things don’t work out, it’s not your fault.

When we read letters from someone with little money, we want to help. Here’s one we received:

OK. Here I am, relatively new to your company. Currently, I live on Social Security and a monthly retirement income. This basically amounts to a little over $2,000 a month. When I got married, we started a retirement plan, which we added to every month. Then, 21 years later, divorce happened, and he got our retirement fund. Plus, he also has a retirement fund from his career. I had graduated from high school and worked to put him through college, culminating in his master’s degree. I had a high school degree, working various clerical jobs until the children arrived, and I quit my job to become a full-time mother. I have no savings, investments, etc. I am 70 years old and would like you to address how I can deal with the “gloom and doom” I read about in your reports.

We can’t give personalized financial advice. But we have some general thoughts about people in a similar situation.

