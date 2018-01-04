Take these steps to help protect yourself and your family from the flu this and every year — NATURALLY by: JD Heyes – Natural News

Long-time readers of Natural News know that our founder/editor Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, has absolutely no use for most vaccines, and especially “flu shots.”

“The flu shot is a fraud,” he wrote in a January 2015 article, one of many he’s written on the subject. “But it’s a fraud so deeply embedded in the delusional pro-vaccine culture of the pharma-controlled medical industry that even well-meaning doctors and pharmacists (who are otherwise very intelligent) fail to realize that flu shots don’t work.

“In fact,” he continued, “flu shot vaccine inserts openly admit there is no scientific evidence demonstrating flu shots work.”

He further notes that is probably a big reason why so many people who get flu shots every year still get the flu.

We’ve even documented that so-called “preservative-free” flu vaccines still contain deadly toxins.

The good news is there are several all-natural ways to help defend yourself against the flu, which, by the way, has spread rapidly this year to at least 36 states. They are:

— Wash your hands. This is probably the No. 1 tip of all, as it is the very best way to prevent the spread of flu and other associated respiratory infections. In order to kill the flu virus, you need to scrub your hands thoroughly in warm water with soap for about 20 seconds. Don’t touch your mouth, nose or hands without washing first.

— Gut health: Healing your gut is key to prevent all disease, as 80 percent of your immune system is situated in your gut. Taking a proven, powerful, organic, multi-strain probiotic is a great way to maintain gut health, and will help you keep your levels of good gut bacteria high enough to battle infectious viruses.

— Lower alcohol, sugar: Lowering your intake of alcohol helps because even moderate consumption can suppress your central nervous system and, thus, your immune response. Cutting out sugars (which you should be doing anyway) will provide a boost to your immune system and make it easier for your body to fight off flu. Also, too much sugar and alcohol make you more susceptible to gun infections like candida and SIBO, both of which suppress your immune system and can cause leaky gut.

— Get rid of stressors: Lowering your levels of stress will go a long way towards reducing your chances of getting the flu this year (and every year). You may consider things like exercise, yoga, meditation, and other stress reduction and relaxation techniques. Here’s a great site for tips of all kinds.

— Sleep! Get some rest — no, really — like between seven and nine hours every night. A well-rested body is necessary for peak immune system response, and your body relies on sleep to recuperate from your daily exposure to toxins.

— Consider an immune-booster: Supplements containing immunoglobulins and protein will help give your immune system an added boost for flu season and beyond. Immune system optimizers like Colostrum, for instance, will boost IgA antibodies, or your body’s first line of defense. These are produced by immune cells in your (healthy) gut and can even deactivate harmful pathogens and toxins.

— Vitamin C and Turmeric supplementation can also boost your immunity and help you better stave off the flu bug. These are antioxidants and they are extremely important immune system boosters while helping your liver with its detoxification role. Curcumin gives turmeric its orange appearance but it is also a potent antioxidant that can assist with joint health as well, according to studies. Vitamin C is a known, potent antioxidant. (Related: 15 Reasons You Should Be Drinking Lemon Water Every Morning.)

Consider a Zinc supplement as well, and optimize your vitamin D intake too, as the latter is a powerful immune system modulator.

Flu shots are not the best answer to fighting off flu. Staving off flu viruses naturally not only works but these methods also keep your immune system in tip-top shape year round.

J.D. Heyes is editor of The National Sentinel and a senior writer for Natural News and News Target.

