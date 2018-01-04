Silver Created the Greatest Transfer of Wealth in History To-Date by Rory – The Daily Coin

The past few days I have been reminded of how important silver is to our world and how silver is the one asset the world needs in order to function to a high level. Actually, silver is necessary for our world to function at even the most basic level where power/energy/information is running through wires. Silver makes it possible.

With all these Western nations, basically, invading, destroying China were about silver. China was importing all the worlds silver even though they had no natural mines they owned 25% of the worlds silver. England had massive trade deficits with them. When England couldn’t balance it back because the Chinese didn’t want the British finished goods they (Britain) imported opium into there and destroyed China. Which led to the rise of Mao and communism and all this other stuff. ~Chris Duane, The Daily Coin

Sitting down with Chris Duane, Silver Shield Xchange and Mini-Mintage, is always an interesting ride. His passion runs so deep it becomes a challenge to keep his feet on the ground, so why not just let him run?

The illusions of wealth that are the cryptocurrencies are going to begin working their way out of my conversations. I don’t trust them, I have documented the dangers they represent as a tool of the banking cabal and a tool of enslavement. The banks are working on their own version that will supersede any and all privately issued cryptocurrencies and the private issued cryptos will be outlawed and taxed into oblivion. This is not a conversation that I wish to participate as it seems to be more productive to discuss how to move our community forward and protect our families and our wealth.

If we look back in history we can see the importance of silver in the monetary world. The two most populace nations in the history of the world were stripped of their silver and forced onto the planation of the Western world fiat currency ponzi scheme. This enslavement, after more than 150 years, is coming to an end. China and India are rapidly moving back onto solid ground, financially and economically. It is only a matter of time before both of these nations are driving the global economy as they did prior to the opium wars and being completely stripped of their silver. It was silver, not gold, that drove the economy and created massive growth within nations.

With the mining industry being stagnate for the past 5-6 years the capital inflows will take another year to begin fueling the fire necessary to see real movement in the mining industry. Add another 4-5 years or longer, to bring enough of these new mines to full production and the supplies of silver and gold could very quickly tighten forcing both metals to begin posting higher benchmarks to meet the demand within limited supply chains.

Will this happen? Only time will tell wether the banking cabal’s grip on the precious metals market can be broken. We believe it is already breaking down. We believe the rise of the Eastern nations will continue forcing the hand the Western “developed” nations that have only been able to react to the moves being made by the Eastern “emerging” nations. The Eastern nations are putting all the new technology to work. You can see it in the airports, train stations, roadways and every aspect that touches the lives of the citizens of these nations that have embraced the 21at century. The Western nations are still relying on 1950’s airports, train stations, roadways and other technologies that touch the lives of their citizens. Look around you and tell me that I’m wrong.

Silver is a vital element. Stacking physical silver should be a no brainer for anyone that has a basic understanding of what is happening in our world today. Cryptocurrencies are not tangible and have no value to any economy or monetary system – they, literally, have no value. Replacing one illusion of wealth with another changes nothing and benefits no-one. Silver, tangible wealth, with intrinsic value, replaces illusions of wealth with real wealth.

The greatest wealth transfer in history is happening right now – it is not in the future. As a matter of fact it was last year on January 15, 2017 when we learned the World’s eight richest people have same wealth as poorest 50%. That’s not tomorrow, that’s yesterday.

The world’s eight richest billionaires control the same wealth between them as the poorest half of the globe’s population, according to a charity warning of an ever-increasing and dangerous concentration of wealth. In a report published to coincide with the start of the week-long World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Oxfam said it was “beyond grotesque” that a handful of rich men headed by the Microsoft founder Bill Gates are worth $426bn (£350bn), equivalent to the wealth of 3.6 billion people. Source

Protect yourself, realistically, and do it today. The transfer of wealth never sleeps. You do what is best for you and your family. We are stacking a few ounces of silver and little gold when our budget allows. We see this as being one the best, most proven ways to protect our wealth from TriEvil.