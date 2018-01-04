Shocking! DNC Publicly Endorses ANTIFA! (Video)
The deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee Rep. Keith Ellison publicly endorsed the terrorist organization Antifa tweeting out a photo of the book “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook” and claiming that it would “strike fear in the heart” of President Donald Trump. What can be said when a key figure in a major political party, glowingly endorses a violent terrorist organization?