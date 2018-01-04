Are You Prepared for the New Revolution? Video – ITM Trading

The early stages of the fourth industrial revolution is upon us. Building on the digital revolution, it is a fusion of technologies that blurs the lines between the physical, digital and biological worlds. The technologies that form this revolution are AI, robotics, sensors and the internet of things, blockchain and DLT, 3D printing, autonomous vehicles and bio-engineering. Those that want us to embrace this shift want you to believe it is for your benefit and do not want you to know who is in control. Their preference is to avoid “a political problem for the central bank” “Hence the value to a central bank of working indirectly” (pg 10 “Breaking Through the Zero Lower Bound”). This technology could be extremely beneficial for humans, but there is also a downside to total global connectivity. The more people that aware of ALL possibilities, more choices we are likely to keep as we journey through the fourth industrial revolution.

