Mom & Pop “All-In” Now At One Of The Most Exposed Long Positions In 30 Years!

MAJOR WARNING: As we kickoff 2018, mom & pop investors are now “all-in,” at one of the most exposed long positions in 30 years!

( King World News ) – From Jason Goepfert at SentimenTrader: “For some reason, there is a perception out there that this is the most hated bull market in history. Usually, that’s an argument espoused by self-interested money managers that trot out a cherry-picked, esoteric piece of data to support, if they even go that far. There is overwhelming evidence that the “hated” argument is demonstrably false…

The latest poll by AAII of how individual investors have positioned their portfolios is further evidence that we’re far from a hated rally. In December, mom and pop upped their stock allocation and drew down their cash cushion, leading to one of the most exposed positions in 30 years (see chart below).