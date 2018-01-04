Keiser Report: Rise of Cypherpunks Video – RT

TDC Note – Max is going to discuss bitcoin, again, what a surprise!! Can you say pump and dump, sure you can. Didn’t Max talk a lot about silver during the run up between 2009 and 2011? Yeah, that’s right. You hardly hear the word silver coming from his mouth these days, same for gold. Wonder why?

####

Max and Stacy discuss the cypherpunks who created and nurtured bitcoin and what this origin tells us about the future of the cryptocurrency. Max interviews bitcoin maximalist and entrepreneur, Richard Heart, about how it is that bitcoin ‘grew up’ so fast to reach a $300 billion market cap by its ninth birthday and whether or not bitcoin is a payments system or a store of value.



Video Source

Sharing is caring!