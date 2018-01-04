Gold Mining Investors On The Brink Of Nirvana from Gold and Energy

Gold is on the brink of confirming that it is in the midst of the next leg of a bull market which began in December 2015. Without delving into various technical patterns the situation can be described quite simply in six bullet points:

Gold entered a bear market after reaching an all-time high at $1923.70 on September 6th, 2011.

The bear market ended on December 3rd, 2015 with gold bottoming at $1045.40.

The gold crash on April 15th, 2013 left an open gap up at $1560.50. Since that crash day which saw gold fall more than $200/ounce the yellow metal has been hammering out a broad based bottom with price largely contained within a range between $1150 on the downside and $1350 on the upside.

The rally from the mid-December low at $1238.50 has seen gold rally nearly 7% and string together one of its longest winning streaks in history (9 straight up days, and up 13 of the last 14 trading sessions)

Gold (Daily – 5 Month)

A Money Flow Index (MFI) of 100 is quite an unusual occurrence! However, the volume acceleration as price broke out over $1300 is undeniably bullish.