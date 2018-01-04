The Fed Created Ripple Now The Central Bank In England Wants Their Own Crypto Currency! Video – Silver Report

the Federal reserve created ripple and it has been a major success. Now the central bank of England Wants to replicate their success in creating their own crypto currency. The have already tested their crypto on blockchain last year and they have plans to have it developed within the year.

YT Comment – [one of the best I’ve read regarding cryptos]

I don’t care what name you put on it and how you spin it. It’s still a debt based system. Until you back it up with tangible assets, like Silvers were people and governments would have to stay within their budgets, because of the Silver they hold for true Silver-crypto’s. Gold would back the Silver up.﻿



