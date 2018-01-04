Failure Beyond Belief – There Have Been More Than 30,000 Documented Terror Attacks Worldwide Since September 2001 by Michael Snyder – End of the American Dream

TDC Note – Correct me if I’m wrong but I ask, what has giving our digital footprint to the NSA, CIA, TSA, FBI, GCHQ, Mossad, MI6 and all the other spy government spy agencies accomplished for the citizens in the U.S. and Europe? Nothing you say, well, I would agree. Failure on this scale should be unacceptable, but alias, the people scream for more.

When are we going to say that enough is enough? According to Act For America, more than 30,000 documented terror attacks have taken place around the world since September 11th, 2001. And in case you were wondering, almost all of those terror attacks were committed by radical Islamic terrorists. According to one website that tracks these things, in 2017 alone “there were 2035 Islamic attacks in 61 countries, in which 15,700 people were killed and 14,302 injured.” Even though ISIS is on the ropes, Islamic terror continues to spread, and we must boldly confront this threat.

But instead, many western nations have been eagerly importing large numbers of young males from hotbeds of Islamic terror. As a result, levels of crime are absolutely exploding. Just check out the latest crime numbers from the city of London…

For example, gun crime in London is up 15 percent, homicides are up 25 percent, including an explosion in youth homicide of 70 percent, robbery is up by more than a third.

Those numbers are extremely chilling, but there is more. According to WND, the number of acid attacks in London has “soared exponentially” in recent years…

Among the most terrifying crimes in London are acid attacks, which have soared exponentially since 2014. There were 431 such attacks record in 2016 and police report they have become the tactic of first resort for some gangs. Acid attacks also seem to be correlated to the large Muslim population in some areas of the city.

Of course London is far from alone. Over in France, the chaos and violence never seems to end. On New Year’s Eve, more than 1,000 vehicles were set on fire, and authorities are claiming that this is a victory because that number only “slightly exceeded” the figure from last year when 935 vehicles were torched…

New Year’s Eve celebrations in France have turned out to be not only a time of joy, but also a frantic spell for police and emergency service personnel who faced mass disorder across the country. The number of vehicles torched during the festivities that spiralled out of control in Paris and other French cities have surpassed 1,000, the French Interior Ministry said in a statement reviewing the New Year’s Eve celebrations. The number of vehicle arson attacks “slightly exceeded” last year’s figures, when 935 cars were set alight, the ministry added.

Things are getting really bad elsewhere in Europe as well.

Over in Germany, one recent study concluded that the recent spike in crime in Germany has been caused primarily by an “influx of mostly young, male migrants”. The following originally comes from Reuters…

