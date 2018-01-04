Elderly Man In Hospice With Lung & Brain Cancer Beats It With Cannabis Oil by Tim Brown – Freedom Outpost

It’s not every day you hear these stories, but they are beginning to surface more and more as people who are discovering the health benefits of cannabis oil are using it rather than traditional methods of dealing with cancer and other ailments.

However, in a remarkable story, Stan Rutner walked out of hospice after he had contracted terminal lung cancer that had made its way into his brain and began using cannabis oil for treatments.

RealFarmacy.com has the story:

Stan and Barbara Rutner are a devoted, couple who have been together 59 years. They both have hard-won experience battling cancer. Roughly 25 years ago, Stan, a retired dentist with a lucrative mini-storage business was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, while Barb had successfully battled breast cancer twice. Stan remembers:”I just thought I had a cold, flu, type thing. That was it . . . I wasn’t thinking cancer at all.” After six months of aggressive, standard allopathic, treatment, Stan’s cancer was in remission – that was back in 1989. Meanwhile, Stan had moved on with his life; his bout with cancer faded into the deep dark recesses of his memory. Of course, Stan didn’t expect after all those years of remission he’d be fighting cancer again in 2011 but as mentioned above that’s not uncommon for those who undergo conventional cancer treatment. His initial symptom this time was a persistent cough, otherwise he seemed fine. Somewhat concerned he made a doctor’s appointment. The initial diagnosis was early stage pneumonia. The doctor noted that there were some unusual looking spots on his lungs that needed follow-up, after the pneumonia had cleared. Numerous tests later and revealed the “spots” were cancerous nodes in the lungs. But there’s more. Stan’s final diagnosis: Stage 4 Lung Cancer with Metastasis to the Brain. Stan recalled how his doctor broke the news, ‘You’re in deep shit.’ Stan explained. “Yeah, he didn’t sugar coat it at all.” But it gets worse much worse. Down the road doctors discovered that the cancer had metastasized to his brain. This time, the chemotherapy and radiation, really took a heavy toll on Stan. Shortly after treatment began [march-April of 2012] Stan was plagued with debilitating fatigue, wasting away, weight loss and chronic nausea. Not a pretty picture especially for someone pushing 80.

However, while Stan continued to decline in health, their daughter Corrine and soon to be husband, John Malanca started researching cannabis as a possible treatment option.

“Corinne and John were becoming interested in medicinal marijuana but we were concerned that Stan was wasting away,” said Barb. “He had lost so much weight and so we were anxious to get his appetite improved and help him with the nausea. So Corinne suggested daytime cannabis capsule infused with coconut oil; they’re yellow capsules that he started taking. He started taking those in early November of 2011 and in the beginning, he took about a third of a capsule in the morning, and it was about a week or two later that he was able to give up the extra oxygen that he had had 24/7.”

John and Corrine discovered a way to apply the treatment through coconut oil-infused cannabis capsules.

The results were nothing short of miraculous.

Soon after starting this alternative natural treatment, Stan was able to sleep and eat in a matter of days and he got rid of his walker and oxygen tank.

Stan began to feel more energetic and even more hopeful.

However, the miracle was not just in how he felt, but in what the results inside him were.

Corrine wrote, ““After nine months of taking two different forms of cannabis oil, one, a cannabis capsule infused with organic coconut oil around 10:30am and high THC oil about an hour before bed, dad was given the life changing report, “No evidence of recurrent disease”.”

This came after Stan had an MRI done in January of 2013. The lung and brain cancer were completely gone.

However, let’s ask the question, did the results last?

According to CureYourOwnCancer.com, there were updates more than a year later.

Corrine posted that, as of March 20th, 2014, Stan was very active again despite his age, as he was before his cancer. Horseback riding, long walks and traveling are once again part of Stan’s active life. He made it to Montana to walk Corrine down the aisle at her wedding. He’s even been spreading the word on cannabis with interviews and talks. And again posted on June 16th 2014 Stan says “It’s great to be alive!” and “I am fortunate to have an opportunity to enjoy life again” (Added Update on 1-10-2015)*. Stan continues ingesting cannabis at a lower maintenance level. And he’s doing fine. Remember, his was not an early-stage cancer. They stopped giving him orthodox oncology’s standard of care, chemo and radiation, because the chemo had wrecked his immune system and radiation caused severe double pneumonia.

Keep in mind that this is all natural and that the government and pharmaceutical companies do not want this becoming mainstream.

California, for all their faults, was the first state to legalize medical marijuana, though my opinion is that it’s a plant and making a plant illegal seems preposterous to me.

Mike Adams, the Health Ranger from NaturalNews.com, points out why that was important.

Of course, this marijuana was not to be smoked. California is where a lot of research has isolated the other cannabinoids of cannabis for healing beyond THC, the psychotropic element of marijuana that produces the high. Hemp agricultural research has created a variety of strains that offer different compositions of cannabinoids as well as different ways to take in the plant’s benefits. The human body contains receptors throughout, known as the endocannabinoid system, that await cannabis’ cannabinoids, including THC, to lock in and heal whatever needs to be healed and harmonized. Of course, this was largely unknown until the gate was opened for medical marijuana in some states and research went beyond “getting high.” Too bad Rick Simpson’s hemp or cannabis oil was ignored by the cancer industry a few years ago.

Paul Fassa writes, “FDA-approved medical interventions don’t cure cancer, but often kill patients. While cannabis, which the DEA stubbornly ranks as an illegal Schedule I drug (dangerous without medical benefits), heals often without side effects.”

Indeed, in many stories I’ve done on the FDA targeting natural remedy makers that cause no one any harm, I am quick to point out that their own website lists hundreds of thousands of deaths that occur from FDA approved drugs. Is anyone at FDA held accountable for those deaths? Nope. But they are out for your money.

Just remember, the DC government claims that cannabis is not medicine, but they hold the patent on cannabis as medicine.

So, educate yourself. If you have cancer, especially terminal cancer, why would you not look into this natural alternative that has proven itself time and again, and not just with cancer, but dealing with seizures and other illnesses?

Take a look at Stan’s story.

