The Economy Is Deteriorating And It’s Spreading Quickly Video – X22 Report
Macy’s and other retailers are beginning to make announcements about store closures. Thousands of people will lose their jobs. The auto manufactures have been hit hard, sales are down in 2017. Brick and mortar has now hit the movie theater industry. The economic deterioration is spreading. China pushes forward with the petro-yuan to challenge the petro-dollar.