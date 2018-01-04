ECB Official Calls for Tax on Bitcoin Transactions by Nikhilesh De – Coin Desk

TDC Note – As Chris Duane and I discussed recently – click here to listen – the banksters, corporations and government enablers are coming for the cryptocurrencies. If you’re a crypto fan and HODL cryptos, well, be sure to file your taxes. If you still think your cryptos are “decentralized” and “private”, especially bitcoin, please read the quote embedded in the article found here. The quote is from a bitcoin advocate who is debating with Peter Schiff and the bitcoin advocate actually makes the case for Peter Schiff, Chris Duane and myself and doesn’t even realize what happened. Taxes, regulations and other attacks against the privately issued cryptos are coming. Australia anyone?

####

Bitcoin should be regulated and even taxed, according to a European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member.

Ewald Nowotny, head of the Oesterreichische Nationalbank, Austria’s central bank, said in an interview with German paper Sueddeutsche Zeitung that anyone who participates in a financial transaction should be clearly identified, on top of paying value-added tax (VAT).

According to the Daily Mail, the banker also expressed concerns about potential uses in money laundering, saying:

“It can’t be allowed that we’ve just decided to stop printing 500-euro notes to fight money laundering, that we’ve slapped strict rules on every tiny savings club, and then have to watch people blithely laundering money around the globe with bitcoin.”

Nowotny’s comments come just days after ECB executive board member Benoît Cœuré told Caixin Global that bitcoin is in a bubble. Like his Austrian peer, Cœuré said one of the main concerns surrounding bitcoin relates to tax evasion and money laundering.

Cœuré continued to say that bitcoin was supported mainly by speculation and “there is a risk of large capital losses which investors should be aware of.”

Both bankers declared that bitcoin is not a currency, with Cœuré adding that investors would not be able to use it as a means of payment.