The Donald’s Meltdown And The Market’s Melt-Up by David Stockman – Contra Corner

Dow 25,000. What could possibly go wrong?

After all, just because there is a meltdown happening in the Oval Office why should that be a bother in the casino? The lemmings and robo-machines are obviously paying no attention whatsoever to a crisis of governance coming to the boil, and, instead, are buying stocks hand-over-fist because prices are melting-up—100 Dow points a day, rain or shine.

Then again, we know of no melt-up that had legs of more than a few months after the point that irrational exuberance went full retard, as is happening at this very moment.

So consider the carnage that is surely lurking just around the corner by reference to the last days of the dotcom mania. Back then, the NASDAQ 100 soared by 50% between December 14, 1999 and its peak at 4,704 on March 27, 2000.

Alas, during the next 14 trading days the revilers gave it all back. And that lightening fast 33% drop was just a warm-up for the sickening spiral that ensured thereafter. Wave after wave of capitulation and panicked selling ground the index lower relentlessly—until it reached a bottom at 810 in early October 2002.

The peak-to-trough loss weighed in at 83%! And the climb out of that speculators’ dungeon took more than 14 years: The 4704 high shown below was not crossed again until September 2016.



We recall the above chart not for the horror of it, but owing to the relative beneficence of the macro circumstances from which it arose. That is, at least back then the casino punters could legitimately believe they had a strong economy at their backs and that macroeconomic frailties were not likely to punk the party anytime soon.

For instance, both of our favorite bread-and-butter macros—real final sales and industrial production—had posted exceptional runs since the prior peak in August 1990. Real final sales were up by 40% or 3.4% per annum. And industrial production had soared by 50% or 4.1% per annum.

And not only that. Just in case the then longest business cycle expansion in US history faltered or got tired, the Washington fireman were fully loaded with “stimulus” ammo. The federal funds rate was at 6.5% and therefore had a long way to drop—as Greenspan subsequently proved when he cut the rate for 30 straight months to just 1.0%

Likewise, the Federal budget was actually in surplus (in part owing to massive capital gains tax collections from the dotcom bubble) and the public debt stood at just 55% of GDP, which was actually down considerably from the 65% ratio reached during the mid-1990s.

So the US economy was booming and the Washington fireman had plenty of fiscal and monetary stimulus reserves at their disposal. To be sure, there is never any reason to believe that “this time is different”, but at least back then complacency had some plausible excuse.

Not today!

The fact that after 110 months of unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus we have had the weakest recovery in history does not suggest that the expansion still has a long life ahead, as apparently the party animals on Wall Street now presume. It’s actually a warning indicator of serious macroeconomic fragilities (see below). There is something fundamentally wrong with the US economy—a structural risk that could send the economy tumbling into the ditch at any time.

