DEATH BY DACA (Video)

DEATH BY DACA

On June 15, 2012, President Barack Obama announced Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals [DACA] – an executive order which bypassed lawmakers and offered similar legal status to an estimated 1.7 million illegal immigrants.

In June 2017, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and others announced plans to challenge DACA in court if the Trump administration has not agreed to phase out the program by September 5th, 2017.

On September 5, 2017, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that DACA was being repealed – and that implementation will be suspended for six months.

