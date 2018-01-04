David Morgan & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. (Podcast)
David Morgan & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. Podcast – Radio GoldSeek
Highlights
Head of The Morgan Report, David Morgan rejoins the show with comments on Bitcoin, Altcoins and the PMs sector.
Contrary to the mainstream opinion, BTC and Altcoins are here to stay; digital currency represents a decentralized alternative to antiquated fiat money.
While the uninitiated complain about the energy consumption of BTC mining, the cognoscente understand that the hashing power is a key aspect of BTC’s consensus based security.
A top former pension fund / endowment fund manager, Ari David Paul, noted in a CNBC interview why he made a $1 Million bet on Bitcoin call options (Ledger X).
Given the 20x climb in BTC in 2017, BTC behaves as an option, so BTC calls offer vastly reduced risk exposure should the price reverse, while still benefiting from the same upside.
Ari Paul expects endowment / pension funds to begin entering the BTC / Altcoin market in 2018, culminating with explosive upward price momentum of $50,000-$150,000 BTC.
Arguably, the most important aspect of the crypto phenomenon is the return of affluence to the disenfranchised.
Marginalized groups were early adopters, finding great utility, hope and promise in decentralization / disruption of the status quo, mirroring earlier the paradigm shifts.
On the topic of internet security, the host suggests using only the Chrome web browser and installing the Gauth, Google Authenticator app.
The Vice Channel hosts an insightful program, Cyhberwar, that covers internet / digital security in detail.
- Due to the intrepid entrepreneurs / developers / coders behind the blockchain revolution, for the first time since sea shells and stone wheels were used as money, 7 billion global inhabitants have the opportunity to regain control of the entire financial system.