The Cabal Didn’t Expect This To Happen, Next Event Locked And Loaded (Video)
More information is exposed which shows the FBI was hiding evidence of Clinton’s email server. There was a fire at Clinton’s residents house. Macron is now putting into place laws to censor certain pieces of news. North Korea calls South Korea on the hotline. US pushes to stop funding the Palestinians. Trump tweets support for the Iranian people. The entire protest is falling apart it is not growing in size it is actually shrinking. The cabal didn’t understand how the Iranians were going to react and they miscalculated. This will push the cabal into pushing the next event.