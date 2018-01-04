Best pistol of the 90s? Beretta 92 M9 Video – Nut n Fancy

The Beretta 92/M9 series of pistols have achieved greatness that can never be taken away. These pistols have served law enforcement and military members faithfully for decades. The video will start with a reminder of how limited go to war pistol options really were in the 1980s. The Beretta 92 was among them. Featured in the movie “Lethal Weapon” prominently and in competent fashion, the Beretta 92 was also rightfully embraced by civilians.

For home defense, personal protection, training/recreation, WROL, and more, the 92 still remains an outstanding choice. Yes it’s heavy but so is the P226 which is another Hall of Famer here. It represents its era. The Beretta 92/M9 features never-let-you-down reliability, durability, and superb accuracy [shown here]. The Berettas are fabulously fun to shoot with a near perfect single action trigger, on par with the P226. The girth of the grip and the slide mounted decocker/safety will have to be adapted to.

The M9 and I go back a long way. It served with me for 21 years as my primary carry weapon as a pilot in the USAF. I competed with the M9 in combat shooting competitions as well. With used 92s now available on the market and the gun now achieving 2nd Cool status as collectible and nostalgic pistol, now might the right time to add one to the collection. It is a wise purchase if the price is right.



Video Source

