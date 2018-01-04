A CHINA RISING RADIO SINOLAND REALITY MAP: IF CHINA WERE THE USA… CHINA IN THE AMERICAS by Jeff Brown – China Rising

There is an old Native American axiom: to understand how someone feels, you must walk two moons in their moccasins. This reality map and its reference key say it all. Turning today’s real world on its head, this map is thought provoking and funny. It will challenge your notions of how China perceives the United States – and how Westerners see the rest of the world.

While perceptions are slowly starting to shift, 99% of the West and a majority of Asians still swallow America’s massive propaganda campaign against China. Read below the details about how you would feel, if you were a Chinese citizen or Baba Beijing (China’s leadership). Looking at this “upside down” reality map, you can appreciate why China has every right to (privately) hate the United States.

This is the reference key to the “If China Were the USA… China in the Americas”. Each of the countries and regions portrayed in the Americas, with a Chinese flag, corresponds to a real life place in Asia, which is noted in parentheses below,

1. US Pacific Zone (= South China Sea): Since the end of WWII, China has been extremely hostile to the capitalist government in the United States. Due to Chinese fears of America gaining influence in the Americas – starting in 2011, China began moving most of its blue water navy off the coast of North America, around Hawaii, in the Gulf of Alaska (including numerous submarines), outside the San Juan Islands and Seattle, as well as within 22km of the Catalina Islands, off Los Angeles. Additionally, since 1945, China has been and continues to fly thousands of spy missions along America’s Western coastline. China tells the world that these high pressure threats against the United States are to “guarantee the freedom of navigation for vital shipping in the Pacific”. All of China’s supine, client states go along with this fiction and parrot the mainstream Chinese propaganda, even though it could trigger a nuclear WWIII between the two superpowers.

Pictured above- Map: If China Were the USA… China in the Americas.

Created by: Jeff J. Brown, China Rising Radio Sinoland

2. Yukon, Canada (= Afghanistan): Since the early 90s, China has kept tens of thousands troops and contractors in the Yukon, supposedly to control Canadian terrorists. But like in North Baja California (see below), there is a much more sinister reason. China’s secret services, the Ministry of State Security (MSS) has dramatically expanded opium production in this region, from nearly zero to over 6,000mt of opium. This MSS drug racket is worth billions of dollars, which it then uses off-budget to finance terrorists, such as ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Boko Harum, as well as color revolutions around the world. China uses these various terrorist tools to overthrow anti-Chinese governments, especially if they have hydrocarbons or are strategically located, and need to be controlled by China.

