How a Tyrannical Government Emerges

I certainly do not have a crystal ball, but I am an historical expert on how tyranny comes to power. I have studied the emergence of every tyrannical government in the 20th Century and they ALL have certain things in common.

As I stated in an earlier part of this series, Obama was to be the setup man in which he was to erase as many civil liberties as possible. His mission was to push America to the edge of destruction (e.g. Obamacare) and then the ruthless Hillary Clinton was to be the closer and complete the job. The intended Deep State one-two punch of Obama and Clinton followed the traditional roll-out of all tyrannical governments.

There are some small variations, but ultimately, all despotic governments come to power in much the same way.

They all begin as a shadow government and when their purposes cannot be met through covert means, they emerge with a vengeance. For example, Hitler, Mao and Stalin all masqueraded as champions of the people (i.e. “The People’s Republic of ….”). To come to power they ALL create a false flag attack, or they create the perception of extreme danger (i.e. psychological false flag attack) that poses a grave danger to the public which must be met with extreme prejudice. Subsequently, for the safety of all, guns must be seized. Of course this is a deception because the people are being disarmed so they cannot defend themselves for what is coming. The University of Hawaii conducted a study called the Demicide Project and what they found was that there were 19 genocides in the 20th Century and that all of them were preceded by gun confiscation. People who are dangerous to the existing order are rounded up and millions are exterminated because they are believed to be a threat to the new order.

The Failures of the Obama Administration

It is clear that Obama had three primary missions when he came to power, namely, erase the Constitution, destroy the economy and disarm the people so they could not defend themselves when enough citizens would awake to the tyranny that they were living under.

Obama succeeded in all of his Deep State mandates except for one. He was never able to pry the guns from American hands. From 2010-2012, became the false flag President. Despite all of the false flags that took place during that time, very little progress was made in the effort to disarm the people. Why was Obama so intent on disarming America? The answer is simple, his handler knew that much of the country, tens of millions to be exact, would never accept a repressive communist government. To accomplish this goal the people had to be disarmed. Obama failed in this Deep State mandate.

Subsequently, Obama had to turn to Plan B to neutralize an armed populace. Obama became the first President to bring Russian soldiers to America. The Russians would be permanently embedded under false pretenses and then would emerge at the right time when America was in rebellion. I have literally written dozens of articles on this development. Here is an example from one in 37 articles I have authored on this subject which are available through the search engine on this site:

Because the Obama administration has been caught bringing in the Russians, these traitors were forced to invent a cover story. Subsequently, the administration announced the creation of a series of extra-constitutional “agreements”(that means illegal agreements) which justified the presence of Russian soldiers on American soil. These agreements were inked in June of 2013 in Washington, D.C., at the fourth annual meeting which led to the illegally created “U.S.-Russia Bilateral Presidential Commission Working Group on Emergency Situations.” This extra-governmental organization, formed under the Obama administration, is one of almost two dozen similar “working groups” bringing together top U.S. and Russian officials. These two bodies are cooperating on everything from the drug war and agriculture to terror, science, “rule of law” (could that be code for martial law?), health, environment, energy, nuclear issues, education, culture, media, business, arms control, and more, according to the U.S. State Department. The Senate has not ratified any of the international deals, as required by the Constitution of the United States. And as such, this is an illegal agreement. However, this is not just an illegal agreement, IT CONSTITUTES TREASON AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE.

As far back as 2011, whn it was clear that Obama was not going to be able to seize American guns, other journalists have exposed this fact as well. I subsequently published the following account: Sherrie Wilcox of Knoxville,TN. Sherrie has seen and photographed DHS armored vehicles back in March with Russian soldiers manning the vehicles in eastern Tennessee and Western Kentucky. The following video details how Russians are training in DHS vehicles.

I could fill a book with examples of UN/Foreign troops on American soil. The abovementioned three examples are merely prepatory background material in order to lay the groundwork for the latest example of UN/Foreign troops on American soil.

The United Nations

Obama had to bring in the Russians to be poised as part of the UN Peacekeeping force that would make its presence known in times of strife.

George Soros has tried to create the sufficient strife that would involve the need to quell civil insurrection. However, that has not happened. Therefore, one must be manufactured.

As Russian, Chinese and other foreign troops embed themselves in our country awaiting the need for them to emerge to subdue a population in rebellion against Deep State tyranny, the foreign troops would be called upon “to deal with American traitors” to the New World Order. Even the MSM recognizes this fact as evidenced by the recent news release from Fox News:

The United States is announcing its support for a set of principles that give a green light for U.N. peacekeeping troops and police to use force to protect civilians in armed conflicts. U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power told a high-level U.N. meeting Wednesday focusing on the responsibility to protect civilians that the United States was “proud” and “humbled” to join 28 other countries that have pledged to abide by the 18 pledges. U.N. peacekeepers from these 29 countries are now required to act in cases where civilians are in danger. “The Kigali Principles are designed to make sure that civilians are not abandoned by the international community again,” she said, recalling how U.N. peacekeepers left Rwanda before the 1994 genocide and Srebrenica before the 1995 massacre.”

It was shortly after this article appeared on the Fox News website that the Cook County Commissioners announced they were bringing in the United Nations Peacekeepers to take over the policing activities in Chicago. And in the articles I published on this point, I documented how even the local Chicago media was reporting on this development.

I documented that the takeover would start in Chicago in 2012. I repeated the allegation in 2015, nearly three years ago. In 2012, I stated the following:

…there were plans in place for a mass evacuation of downtown Chicago in reaction to possible riots which might have taken place from May 20-21, 2012 at the NATO Summit. Local officials were asked to make plans in order to assist Chicago residents in the event of a mass exit from Chicago. This Chicago NATO Summit was merely a Beta test for the real event…. Prudent Americans may wish to eliminate Chicago as vacation destination anytime soon where it appears likely that the Windy City will be the next Oklahoma City event as evidenced by the massive purchase of Ammonium Nitrate by DHS which is the same explosive utilized in the Oklahoma City bombing.

Where is this ammonium nitrate purchased by DHS 2012? Is it in storage ready to be used at a time which will push the needle for a UN takeover?

Chicago Is Not the Only One

Unfortunately, Chicago is not the only place that this is happening. I have reported on the stockpiling of UN assault vehicles with photos and eyewitness testimony in Maryland. I have further reported on UN vehicles that established an EMP proof cell phone communication system in Rawlins, Wyoming.

The United Nations is clearly on the move across the United. I am getting reports and photos from Georgia, Alabama and Texas. However, the most interesting photos are coming out Rawlins, Wyoming and Hagerstown, Maryland.

Rawlins, Wyoming: UN Command and Control with EMP Proof Communications

Over the past 18 months, the small town of Rawlins, Wyoming has come to my attention because of its intimate association with DHS and the UN. Further, this small town of under 10,ooo people has played host to some very large scale bioweapon response drills as well as testing the efficacy of the Federal authorities to be able to respond to a terrorist chemical attack.

I have taken the following photos to military personnel who tell me this is an United Nations operation. The particular equipment you are looking at is designed to operate and persevere through an EMP attack. Most recently, Paul Martin and myself have received an identical communication from the Rawlins area. Please take note the following photos: