Ripple (XRP) Soars Record 36,000% in 2017, But Will It Crash & Burn in 2018? (Video)

Ripple (XRP) Soars Record 36,000% in 2017, But Will It Crash & Burn in 2018?

Ripple (XRP) soared a record 36,000% in a single year in 2017 and is up over 30% already in 2018! https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-0…

Is this sustainable or will Ripple crash and burn in the near future? Ripple has major issues including: total amount of XRP coins, coins being centralized and stored and kept out of supply, and how Ripple is not a de-centralized block chain. Besides Ripple, there’s now a record 36 crypto currencies with a total market cap over $1 billion! What’s your opinion about this?

Jason talks about speculation, how to speculate without going broke and a little bit about the history of bubbles and where this crypto currency mania may fit in!

