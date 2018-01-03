When Putin Talks, It Is Worth Listening by Patrick Lawrence – Russia-Insider

On foreign-policy questions, many Russians stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their leader.

Vladimir Putin gave another of his end-of-year press conferences last week—nationally televised events consisting of an always-curious combination of Q&A, opinionating, offhand banter, observations on a wide range of domestic and international affairs, and the Russian president’s appraisal of his own record.

This was his 13th such outing and weighed in at three hours and 42 minutes. Putin again had some interesting things to say, though one could scarcely glean this from Western press reports, and certainly not from the US media. Beelzebub is never deserving of serious attention.