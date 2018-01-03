Pivotal Day for Clinton Crime Cabal Video – Bill Still

Congressman Ron DeSantis blasted the Clinton Crime Cabal as they desperately are trying to change the subject to anything other than the Trump dossier because tomorrow is the deadline set by House Intel Committee Chair, Devin Nunes for the FBI and DOJ to answer some basic, yet long standing questions about the Trump dossier.

Congressman Ron Desantis, a member of both the House Judiciary Committee and the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform took to Fox News this morning to explain what’s going on in simple terms:



The suspicion around the Beltway is that unbelievably, top officials at the FBI and DOJ colluded with the Clintons and the Russians to create the fictitious Trump dossier during the Fall of 2016 as an insurance policy against a Trump victory.

But the last-minute slander didn’t work. The people put their trust in Trump and he beat Clinton fair and square.

Now the whole truth is about to come out and so the real Russia conspirators – the leading lights in the FBI and DOJ – are now colluding with the Clintons again to desperately try to change the subject from the dossier to anything else.