The Next Great Bull Market in Gold Has Begun by Jim Rickards – Daily Reckoning

TDC Note – More confirmation / support for what we have been saying about both gold and silver. Higher in 2018 and beyond.

####

Dear Reader,

A new, long-term, secular bull market in gold has begun.

This new trend will take gold past $1,400 per ounce by the end of 2018, past $4,000 per ounce by 2020 (if not sooner) and ultimately to $10,000 per ounce or higher by the mid-2020s.

This bull market actually began on Dec. 17, 2015, when the dollar price of gold sank to $1,051 per ounce. This new bull market was two years old last weekend.

That’s OK. Bull markets begin slowly, almost unnoticed in the gloom of the prior bear market. The biggest gains often come after a few years when the crowd catches on and the price action gains momentum.

This new bull market in gold is the real deal and should last until 2028 or beyond.

The moves so far have been relatively small compared with what’s ahead. This is the perfect time to make your allocation to physical gold, gold mining shares and gold royalty companies or “streamers.”

The last secular bull market began on Aug. 25, 1999, when gold bottomed at $252 per ounce. From there, it began a spectacular 12-year run until peaking at just under $1,900 per ounce on Sept. 2, 2011.

The 1999–2011 bull market represented a 655% gain over the starting price, easily outpacing stocks, bonds, emerging markets and other competing asset classes.