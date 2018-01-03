Newt – Dems Will NOT Sweep 2018 Elections (Video)
Yesterday, the new Democrat talking point became that there would be a Democrat landslide in next November’s elections. These talking points are powerful because of two things: Democrats generally fall in line when Big Brother speaks – uhhh, sends out his daily talking points email; and secondly, the talking points are buttressed by stories in the MSM compliant media.
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich found the notion of a Democratic landslide laughable.