Newt – Dems Will NOT Sweep 2018 Elections Video – Bill Still

Yesterday, the new Democrat talking point became that there would be a Democrat landslide in next November’s elections. These talking points are powerful because of two things: Democrats generally fall in line when Big Brother speaks – uhhh, sends out his daily talking points email; and secondly, the talking points are buttressed by stories in the MSM compliant media.

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich found the notion of a Democratic landslide laughable.



Video Source