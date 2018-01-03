Massive Changes are Coming in 2018; Ignore the Facts if You Wish by Nathan McDonald – Sprott Money News

Facts are facts, and they should never be denied. Do so at your own peril.

Foolishly, investors try time and again to ignore reality and invest purely based on their emotions—which, in the end, often results in massive losses as herd mentality overtakes common sense and facts fall by the wayside.

The fact is, despite what many would otherwise wish in the precious metals space, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies stole gold and silver’s lunch last year. The gains were phenomenal, and up until the last few weeks of December, parabolic.

Now, as I have predicted in many recent articles, the curtain is being pulled back, and the facts are being exposed for what they are. Bitcoin has proven a revolutionary technology, but sadly, one that fails in its original goal of being a digital replacement for fiat money. Soaring transaction fees have been exposed, and unless prices fall significantly, this vital function of Bitcoin will become void.

Another trend that developed in the last few weeks of 2017 was one I also stated would happen once the price of Bitcoin fell, and I only see it accelerating from this point out: significant gains in precious metals.

Not only did the spot price of precious metals experience a significant rebound in the latter days of the year, but so, too, did the price of mining shares, which have significantly under-performed the broader market for years—another fact that cannot be denied.

Heading into 2018, I believe this trend is only going to pick up speed. But not just for gold and silver. What we will see is a recovery in commodities as a whole, unless we experience a systemic collapse in the broader financial markets due to a large economic collapse.

This is always a possibility given our increasingly unstable geopolitical climate, as we see with the continuing tensions between the United States and North Korea . Additionally, Iran is facing a full-blown revolution, one that could spark a chain reaction in the Middle East and send it into another dark age.

Sadly, this would be unfortunate for the world as a whole, but a huge boon for oil and precious metals if it were to unfold.

The facts are indeed grim, but luckily, people are “waking up” at a rate never before seen, as the facts are exposed at an increasingly faster rate. Even if you have to sift through a pile of rubbish to find the truth, it is there to be found. Alternative media is leading the charge in this regard, as the dying Mainstream Media continues to destroy itself by pumping out a never-ending supply of fake news and propaganda.

The financial world is also taking notice, and they can see the writing on the wall. This is why commodities as a whole are beginning to make significant gains at the start of 2018. The easy money has been made in the crypto space and now “some” of the funds that were diverted into that space are moving back into hard assets.

Hard money, whether it be gold, silver, or oil, will come back into vogue throughout 2018. This is a trend we are going to see accelerating throughout the year and will gain even more traction as we head into 2019.

The tides of change are coming and a depressed space will experience some much-needed love. The facts and, of course, the greatest driving force that propels the markets forward—greed—are going to ensure this. Keep stacking.