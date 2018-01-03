Major US Dollar Warning As Gold Set To Surge Above $1,400! from King World News

As we kickoff 2018, the US dollar is flashing a major warning as the price of gold is set to surge above $1,400.

U.S. Dollar Under Pressure Again

January 2 ( King World News ) – The following is from Andrew Adams at Raymond James: The U.S. Dollar was weak for much of 2017 but appeared to be trying to rally late in the year. However, the recent action has returned to being negative and the overall path of least resistance appears to still be on the downside. Support remains in the 91-92 zone on the U.S. Dollar Index, but a drop beneath there would not be a good sign for the U.S. dollar strength.

US Dollar In Danger!

Inflation Still Low, but Will it Pick Up in 2018?

One of the biggest questions regarding the U.S. economy is why we aren’t seeing higher inflation levels if the economy is really as good as the data suggests…

The PCE Price Index, which the Fed uses as its preferred inflation gauge, is nowhere near its 2% target, which has likely helped keep the Fed from raising interest rates faster than it has. Yet, if inflation does finally start to pick up, especially if the tax cuts have their intended stimulative effect, will that mean interest rates will also rise, negating some of that economic help? That is one of the biggest questions investors will have to deal with in 2018.

Does This Look Like A Strong Economy?

Crude Oil Rallying

The weaker U.S. dollar may be helping commodities priced in dollars right now, and crude oil may be one beneficiary of this. WTI has managed to climb above $60 for the first time since June 2015 and is now threatening the $62.50 resistance zone. With much of the pressure off oil prices, we think investors will slowly start to return to the Energy sector, hopefully setting up a better year for oil stocks.